US has 'credible evidence' Russia, Syria sanitizing chemical attack site: State Dept

The U.S. made the accusation almost a week after last Friday's bombing.
0:20 | 04/19/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for US has 'credible evidence' Russia, Syria sanitizing chemical attack site: State Dept
Overseas tonight into Syria after that chemical attack tonight the State Department now says that the US is quote. Credible information and intelligence that Russian and Syrian regime officials are keeping international inspectors away. While they sanitize the site and remove incriminating evidence nearly two weeks after the chemical attack those inspectors have still not been able to reach Duma.

