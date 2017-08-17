Transcript for US general: North Korean nuclear attack is 'unimaginable'

South Korea's president is confident there will not be another war on the Korean Peninsula when jet and has said that he would be willing to consider sending a special envoy to North Korea for talks. But that country would have to stop its missile and nuclear tests first. Moon also says president trump has agreed to seek South Korea's consent before taking any action on North Korea. An American service member has been killed in eastern Afghanistan during an operation against some place its affiliate. The person's name and military branch have not been released still waiting for the next of kin to be notified. Other Americans and Afghans were also injured ten other American service members have died in Afghanistan just this year.

