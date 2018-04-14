US launches retaliatory airstrikes against Syria

More
President Trump ordered military strikes in response to the suspected chemical attack in Syria last week, allegedly by the Assad government.
0:16 | 04/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US launches retaliatory airstrikes against Syria
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54467757,"title":"US launches retaliatory airstrikes against Syria","duration":"0:16","description":"President Trump ordered military strikes in response to the suspected chemical attack in Syria last week, allegedly by the Assad government.","url":"/International/video/us-launches-retaliatory-airstrikes-syria-54467757","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.