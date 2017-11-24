US Navy calls off search for 3 missing sailors 2 days after crash

Eight service members were initially rescued shortly after the plane crashed.
0:22 | 11/24/17

So we have breaking news overnight the search for three missing navy sailors has been called off. Those sailors run navy plane that crashed Wednesday in the Pacific earlier this week north of the Philippines. A B eleven people onboard eight were rescued immediately and are in good condition. The remaining three are now being described as whereabouts unknown this is the third deadly incidents since June involving the navy's Pacific fleet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

