US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian vessel in Persian Gulf

More
The Navy released video showing the USS Thunderbolt signaling five short blasts and firing warning shots in front of an Iranian vessel that came within 150 yards of the U.S. ship.
0:42 | 07/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian vessel in Persian Gulf

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48840852,"title":"US Navy ship fires warning shots at Iranian vessel in Persian Gulf","duration":"0:42","description":"The Navy released video showing the USS Thunderbolt signaling five short blasts and firing warning shots in front of an Iranian vessel that came within 150 yards of the U.S. ship.","url":"/International/video/us-navy-ship-fires-warning-shots-iranian-vessel-48840852","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.