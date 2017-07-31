-
Now Playing: US sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro
-
Now Playing: Snake pops up in the middle of Australian newsroom
-
Now Playing: American tourist attacked in Turks and Caicos
-
Now Playing: 4 taken into custody after Australia plane threat
-
Now Playing: Putin slashing number of US diplomatic staff in Russia
-
Now Playing: Trump, Abe agree to increase pressure on North Korea
-
Now Playing: US flies bombers over Korean peninsula in show of force
-
Now Playing: 4 in custody in alleged poison gas terror plot
-
Now Playing: Alleged terrorist plot in Australia disrupted
-
Now Playing: Two officers allow a teen to drink substance at the Mexican border
-
Now Playing: Arrests made in suspected terror plot in Australia
-
Now Playing: North Korea launch indicates the whole US potentially in range
-
Now Playing: Fire at outdoor music festival in Barcelona forces 20,000 people to evacuate
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches another intercontinental ballistic missile
-
Now Playing: North Korea's latest missile launch splashes down in the Sea of Japan
-
Now Playing: Charlie Gard, baby at center of end-of-life debate, has died
-
Now Playing: ISIS brides and the countless families caught in Syria's civil war
-
Now Playing: The volunteer army fighting ISIS in Raqqa, Syria
-
Now Playing: 'Belief allows us to move forward,' said one female soldier in battle against ISIS
-
Now Playing: 9 starving animals rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Aleppo, but more remain trapped