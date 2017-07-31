US sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro

The sanctions were imposed on Maduro after the U.S. called the vote a "sham."
0:21 | 07/31/17

Transcript for US sanctions Venezuelan President Maduro

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

