Transcript for 2 US service members killed in Afghanistan attack

How the president is reportedly upset about US progress in Afghanistan in a recent meeting sources say he suggested firing the top US commander there. That word comes as two more American soldiers were killed in action. Military officials say a suicide bomber hit a convoy of international troops in Kandahar the Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack. Four other US soldiers were hurt but they're expected to be physically okay.

