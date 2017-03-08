2 US service members killed in Afghanistan attack

Two U.S. service members died after their convoy came under attack in Afghanistan.
How the president is reportedly upset about US progress in Afghanistan in a recent meeting sources say he suggested firing the top US commander there. That word comes as two more American soldiers were killed in action. Military officials say a suicide bomber hit a convoy of international troops in Kandahar the Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack. Four other US soldiers were hurt but they're expected to be physically okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

