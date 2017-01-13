US Troops Enter Poland, 1st Deployment at Russia's Doorstep

American soldiers rolled into Poland on Thursday, fulfilling a dream some Poles have had since the fall of communism in 1989 to have U.S. troops on their soil as a deterrent against Russia.
1:00 | 01/13/17

Transcript for US Troops Enter Poland, 1st Deployment at Russia's Doorstep
