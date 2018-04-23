Now Playing: Multiple pedestrians struck by van, Toronto police say

Now Playing: Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, extent of injuries unclear: Police

Now Playing: Boy uses parents' credit cards to go on Bali getaway after argument with mother

Now Playing: Brigitte Macron: France's first lady

Now Playing: Princess Kate gives birth to boy

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Natalie Portman declines award, blames Benjamin Netanyahu

Now Playing: Suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, kills more than 50 people

Now Playing: Kim Jong Un under international spotlight after halting nuclear tests

Now Playing: North Korean leader says nuke program suspended

Now Playing: N. Korea says it will suspend all nuclear and ICBM tests

Now Playing: US has 'credible evidence' Russia, Syria sanitizing chemical attack site: State Dept

Now Playing: Travel to the front lines of climate change in Bhutan

Now Playing: Live update on today's biggest stories

Now Playing: Who is the president of Cuba?

Now Playing: Take that: Pedestrians tackle knifeman fleeing police

Now Playing: White Gold: Discovering Bhutan's natural treasure

Now Playing: Trump pick for secretary of state continues fight for confirmation

Now Playing: Coast guard rescues owners, dog during Wales' high tide

Now Playing: Trailer: 'White Gold'