Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, extent of injuries unclear: Police

More
A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, today, injuring a possible eight to 10 people, police said.
0:27 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, extent of injuries unclear: Police
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54669743,"title":"Van hits pedestrians in Toronto, extent of injuries unclear: Police","duration":"0:27","description":"A white van hit pedestrians in Toronto, Canada, today, injuring a possible eight to 10 people, police said.","url":"/International/video/van-hits-pedestrians-toronto-extent-injuries-unclear-police-54669743","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.