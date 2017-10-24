Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces

More
The video, which is currently being examined by U.S. intelligence officials, was provided to ABC News by a former US military expert on West Africa who says it came from villagers in the vicinity of the attack that left four U.S. soldiers dead.
1:02 | 10/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50693632,"title":"Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces","duration":"1:02","description":"The video, which is currently being examined by U.S. intelligence officials, was provided to ABC News by a former US military expert on West Africa who says it came from villagers in the vicinity of the attack that left four U.S. soldiers dead.","url":"/International/video/video-militant-group-active-area-niger-attack-surfaces-50693632","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.