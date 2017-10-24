Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces More The video, which is currently being examined by U.S. intelligence officials, was provided to ABC News by a former US military expert on West Africa who says it came from villagers in the vicinity of the attack that left four U.S. soldiers dead. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces

Now Playing: Pentagon to investigate ambush in Niger that left 4 US soldiers dead

Now Playing: Investigators: Russian trolls set up fake groups to organize real activists

Now Playing: Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl expected to enter guilty plea at a hearing that begins this morning

Now Playing: Exclusive interview with the parents of American hostage Caitlan Coleman

Now Playing: American hostage Caitlan Coleman and her family are free after 5 years of captivity

Now Playing: Investigators continue to press the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend for more details

Now Playing: New timeline raises new questions about law enforcement response to Vegas shooting

Now Playing: Las Vegas gunman appears to have scouted other targets

Now Playing: Democrats say General Michael Flynn committed criminal acts by concealing information

Now Playing: Video shows border officers seem to encourage, or at least, permit, teen to drink liquid meth

Now Playing: Mueller investigating Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: Russian-American lobbyist present at now infamous Trump Tower meeting

Now Playing: Lawsuit claims Trump is using his position to market his business

Now Playing: Pulse attack survivors, first responders share memories on 1st anniversary of tragedy

Now Playing: All 3 London Bridge attackers have been identified

Now Playing: One of London Bridge attackers was well known to authorities, police say

Now Playing: London Bridge attackers may have been waiting to strike for months, officials say

Now Playing: Vladimir Putin mocks 'hysteria' over Russian hacking during the presidential campaign

Now Playing: Law enforcement officials fear second wave of cyberattacks Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50693632,"title":"Video from militant group active in area of Niger attack surfaces","duration":"1:02","description":"The video, which is currently being examined by U.S. intelligence officials, was provided to ABC News by a former US military expert on West Africa who says it came from villagers in the vicinity of the attack that left four U.S. soldiers dead.","url":"/International/video/video-militant-group-active-area-niger-attack-surfaces-50693632","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}