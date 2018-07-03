Video shows former Russian spy who was allegedly poisoned in his local shop

More
ITV News obtained video showing Sergei Skripal going about the mundane business of shopping in his local convenience store.
0:38 | 03/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows former Russian spy who was allegedly poisoned in his local shop
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53584037,"title":"Video shows former Russian spy who was allegedly poisoned in his local shop","duration":"0:38","description":"ITV News obtained video showing Sergei Skripal going about the mundane business of shopping in his local convenience store.","url":"/International/video/video-shows-russian-spy-allegedly-poisoned-local-shop-53584037","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.