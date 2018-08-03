Video of smoking orangutan goes viral, draws criticism

More
The zoo where the orangutan lives drew condemnation from animal rights groups.
0:53 | 03/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video of smoking orangutan goes viral, draws criticism
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53608830,"title":"Video of smoking orangutan goes viral, draws criticism","duration":"0:53","description":"The zoo where the orangutan lives drew condemnation from animal rights groups.","url":"/International/video/video-smoking-orangutan-viral-draws-criticism-53608830","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.