Transcript for Volcanic eruption kills 1, injures 17 near Japanese ski resort

It evolving story overseas at least one person has been killed after a volcano erupted near ski resort in Japan. Possibly triggering the avalanche you're seeing there are several people were hurt by flying rocks. The Japanese soldier on a training exercise died after being caught in that avalanche. And dozens of flights have been canceled in Minneapolis and other parts of the upper midwest. As well as a planes after blizzard conditions parts of Kansas and Nebraska got up to fourteen inches of snow with winds topping sixty miles an hour. And that storm of course heading east heavy rain is a big concern however today in the north east. And you have these ice jams that are clogging waterways and melting and they could cause some serious flooding today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.