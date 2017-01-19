Transcript for Watch Rescuers Save Hotel Guests Trapped by Avalanche

From any our helicopters carrying the scene looking for any sign of survivors. You can see the four star we get a piano hotel buried under a mound of snow. On the ground some of the roads are impossible. Vital rescue equipment pushing through piles of snow. Overnight PO anyway rescuers were able to reach the area was on skis. When they arrived using shovels to breakthrough award of snow. At. Least two people won't talk to safety this man is one of them. But the latest reports say one person has been pulled dead from this note. And I've been having family desperately searching for their relatives and somebody that's they are taking them to the hospital this woman says and we just don't know. Others texting loved ones inside urging them to stay calm. Inside the hotel devastation in the sheer force of the Avalon glossing snow through the windows and doors she. Rescuers searching for survivors saying they're calling out think no one is on story. After days of heavy snow for and at least before powerful earthquakes hitting central a city on Wednesday. The avalanche struck overnight at least thirty people are reported still missing Lama has an ABC news London.

