Water pipe bursts underground in Kiev, creates huge explosion

More
Surveillance video shows an underground water pipe bursting in Kiev, Ukraine, damaging many cars and buildings. Luckily, no one was hurt.
0:46 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water pipe bursts underground in Kiev, creates huge explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47729746,"title":"Water pipe bursts underground in Kiev, creates huge explosion","duration":"0:46","description":"Surveillance video shows an underground water pipe bursting in Kiev, Ukraine, damaging many cars and buildings. Luckily, no one was hurt.","url":"/International/video/water-pipe-bursts-underground-kiev-creates-huge-explosion-47729746","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.