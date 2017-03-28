Transcript for Wife of London attacker 'saddened and shocked'

Morning we're hearing for the first time from the family of the man behind the deadly attack outside Britain's parliament. In a statement overnight his wife expressed her condolences. To the victims' families. A there was also statement from his mother she said she does not condone her son's actions or support the beliefs that led to the tragedy. A powerful cyclone is battering northeastern Australia right now cyclone Devi is causing major damage with winds gusting to more than 160 miles per hour. Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are without power. After that storm knocked over trees and power lines slow moving Debbie is also likely to hover over queens lint for hours. Adding to the damage there at one official said it's like a battering ram. Nearly all businesses and schools are closed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.