World’s largest Starbucks to open in Shanghai

China, a traditionally tea-drinking nation, is embracing coffee in the metropolis of Shanghai as the country stands to become the largest market for Starbucks.
3:00 | 12/05/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for World’s largest Starbucks to open in Shanghai

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

