A look at the renovated Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of its reopening
The site was destroyed by a fire in 2019.
The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris -- one of the city's most iconic sights -- is set to reopen Dec. 8 to the public after a major fire ravaged the historical site in 2019.
French President Emmanuel Macron took a tour of the site Friday, unveiling the major restoration of the structure's interior after what was described as "colossal" destruction. The building's 300-foot spire, main altar, the oak roof, and more were among the historical losses in the blaze.
The building was undergoing a $170 million renovation at the time of the fire.
The cathedral, a landmark of Gothic architecture in the heart of France's capital, was built around 1260 AD and stood for 850 years before it was engulfed in flames in 2019.
Though much of the building will reopen, the reconstruction will continue, according to Paris' tourism office.
Take a look inside the site's new interior: