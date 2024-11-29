The site was destroyed by a fire in 2019.

A look at the renovated Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of its reopening

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris -- one of the city's most iconic sights -- is set to reopen Dec. 8 to the public after a major fire ravaged the historical site in 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron took a tour of the site Friday, unveiling the major restoration of the structure's interior after what was described as "colossal" destruction. The building's 300-foot spire, main altar, the oak roof, and more were among the historical losses in the blaze.

The building was undergoing a $170 million renovation at the time of the fire.

The cathedral, a landmark of Gothic architecture in the heart of France's capital, was built around 1260 AD and stood for 850 years before it was engulfed in flames in 2019.

Though much of the building will reopen, the reconstruction will continue, according to Paris' tourism office.

Take a look inside the site's new interior:

The western Rose window and the organ of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on Nov. 29, 2024. Stephane De Sakutin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The inside of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on Nov. 29, 2024. Stephane De Sakutin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A view of a statue and windows inside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on Nov. 29, 2024. Stephane De Sakutin Pool via Reuters

The Crown of thorns inside the reliquary of the Crown of Thorns designed by French Artist Sylvain Dubuisson during a visit of France's President at Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on Nov. 29, 2024. Stephane De Sakutin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a visit to the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019, as restoration works continue before its reopening, in Paris, Nov. 29, 2024. President Macron Visits Notre-Dame Cathedral One Week Before Its Reopening - Paris, France - 29 Nov 2024 Meyssonnier Sarah/Pool/ABACA via Shutterstock

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in the nave of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was ravaged by a fire in 2019, during a visit as restoration works continue before the cathedral's reopening, in Paris, Nov. 29, 2024. Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/SIPA via Shutterstock

This photograph shows the facade of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris, on Nov. 29, 2024, ahead of a visit of the French President. Christophe Petit Tesson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The nave of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral is seen while French President Emmanuel Macron visits the restored interiors of the monument, Nov. 29, 2024 in Paris. Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP