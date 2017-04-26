2-year-old survives being run over by two cars in China

More
Shocking surveillance video shows 2-year-old dash out into the street and get run over by two cars in China before being rescued by her grandmother.
0:34 | 04/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2-year-old survives being run over by two cars in China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47029707,"title":"2-year-old survives being run over by two cars in China","duration":"0:34","description":"Shocking surveillance video shows 2-year-old dash out into the street and get run over by two cars in China before being rescued by her grandmother.","url":"/International/video/year-survives-run-cars-china-47029707","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.