Vladimir Putin Honors Slain Russian Ambassador at Ceremony in Moscow

MOSCOW — Dec 22, 2016, 10:15 AM ET
PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, puts flowers, as he attends a farewell ceremony for the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016. PlayAlexei Nikolsky/AP Photo
WATCH Funeral for Slain Russian Ambassador Held in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined those paying their respects at a ceremony in Moscow today for Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated Monday.

Karlov was killed during an appearance at the Museum of Modern Art in Ankara, the capital. The attack in one of the museum's art galleries was captured on camera.

PHOTO: Mother of Andrei Karlov, Maria holds a candle during a religious service for killed Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo
Mother of Andrei Karlov, Maria holds a candle during a religious service for killed Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.

Today's funeral for the fallen ambassador was in two parts, starting with an open-casket ceremony in Russia's foreign ministry building in Moscow, where Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a speech hailing Karlov as having "died at his post."

"He was known for goodness and empathy, features absolutely not associated with the image of bureaucrats as they're normally perceived," Lavrov said in his eulogy, which was broadcast on state TV.

Karlov's coffin was surrounded by an honor guard of Russian soldiers, standing in an ornate marble hall, where most of Russia's senior politicians were present.

PHOTO: A coffin with a body of killed Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov is carried for a religious service inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Photo
A coffin with a body of killed Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov is carried for a religious service inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.

Putin did not make a speech, but he did speak afterwards with the wife of the murdered ambassador.

Karlov's coffin was then moved to Moscow's main cathedral, where a service was held.

PHOTO: Personnel carry the coffin containing the body of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov after a memorial service in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.Sergei Ilnitsky/Reuters
Personnel carry the coffin containing the body of Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov after a memorial service in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 22, 2016.

Moscow Investigators Arrive in Turkey to Examine Site of Envoy's Death

Russian Diplomat Assassinated on Camera in Turkey

Shooter in Russian Ambassador Killing Was Member of Turkish Riot Police, Used ID Card to Enter Building

Karlov, 62, was a career diplomat, according to The Associated Press, who joined the diplomatic service in 1976.

PHOTO: The Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov speaks a gallery in Ankara Monday Dec. 19, 2016.Burhan Ozbilici/AP Photo
The Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov speaks a gallery in Ankara Monday Dec. 19, 2016.

He was Russia's ambassador to North Korea from 2001 to 2006 and later worked as the chief of the Foreign Ministry's consular department. He had been Russia's ambassador to Turkey since 2013.

Turkey's foreign minister said the street where the Russian embassy is located will be re-named after the slain ambassador.

The gunman, Mevlut Mert Altintas, was killed by Turkish antiterror police after the assassination. Altintas was a member of the riot police and had used his police ID card to enter the building before the shooting, according to Interior Ministry sources.

After the shooting, the gunman yelled in Arabic, "Allahu akhbar" (God is great).

He then announced in Turkish, "Don't forget Aleppo. Don't forget Syria. Don't forget Aleppo. Don't forget Syria. Until these places are safe, you will not taste any safety either.”

Police said earlier this week they were investigating many leads and took into custody at least seven people for questioning, including members of Altintas' family.