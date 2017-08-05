Vladimir Putin photographed shirtless, again, in Siberia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was photographed -- shirtless again -- while in the Siberian mountains this week.

Putin, who was famously photographed bare-chested on horseback in 2009, was caught on camera shirtless once again while spearfishing in Siberia's southern mountains. He was accompanied on the trip by officials, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The president spent two hours hunting and eventually capturing a pike, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to The Associated Press.

Footage of Putin’s Siberian adventure was released on Saturday by Russian state TV.

Alexey Nikolsly/AFP/Getty Images

Alexey Nikolsly/AFP/Getty Images