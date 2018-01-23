Volcanic eruption kills 1, injures 17 near Japanese ski resort

The sudden eruption of a volcano near a ski resort in Japan killed one person and injured 17 others on Tuesday.

The eruption took place on Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, in central Japan, about 116 miles north of Tokyo.

A soldier with the Japan Defense Force was killed when an avalanche at a nearby ski resort was triggered in the eruption, according to Japanese news outlet NHK.

Video from ski resort shows smoke and chunks of rock flying, though the actual eruption is out of picture.

The army was on a training mission in the area when the avalanche hit. Of the 17 people injured, five were members of the Japanese army, NHK reported.

Nine people at the ski resort were injured, NHK said, including four who were hit by rocks and five who suffered injuries when a gondola was damaged by debris.

The Associated Press

NHK said officials were working to evacuate the 80 people who were visiting the ski resort.