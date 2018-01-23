Volcanic eruption kills 1, injures 17 near Japanese ski resort

Jan 23, 2018, 5:45 AM ET
Fire trucks and ambulances are parked at a ski resort in Kusatsu, central Japan, after Mount Kusatsu-Shirane erupted Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. PlayAP
WATCH Volcanic eruption kills 1, injures 17 near Japanese ski resort

The sudden eruption of a volcano near a ski resort in Japan killed one person and injured 17 others on Tuesday.

The eruption took place on Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma Prefecture, in central Japan, about 116 miles north of Tokyo.

A soldier with the Japan Defense Force was killed when an avalanche at a nearby ski resort was triggered in the eruption, according to Japanese news outlet NHK.

Video from ski resort shows smoke and chunks of rock flying, though the actual eruption is out of picture.

The army was on a training mission in the area when the avalanche hit. Of the 17 people injured, five were members of the Japanese army, NHK reported.

Nine people at the ski resort were injured, NHK said, including four who were hit by rocks and five who suffered injuries when a gondola was damaged by debris.

Ashes from Mount Kusatsu-Shirane cover near its summit after its eruption in Kusatsu, Gunma prefecture, central Japan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. A disaster official said the volcano erupted and caused avalanche near the ski resort. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo The Associated Press
NHK said officials were working to evacuate the 80 people who were visiting the ski resort.

