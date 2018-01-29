Winter Olympics next month will have most athletes ever, organizers say

SEOUL, South Korea — Jan 29, 2018, 10:02 AM ET
PHOTO: Former Olympic figure skater Miki Ando and actor Jang Keun Suk react after the Olympic torch lights a cauldron in Chuncheon, South Korea, on Jan. 29, 2018, ahead of the start of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February. PlayKyodo via Newscom
WATCH Winter Olympics 2018: Everything you need to know about the Pyeongchang Games

Next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will have the largest number of athletes ever for the Winter Games, the organizing committee said today.

A total of 2,925 athletes from 92 countries are set to compete in this year’s Winter Games, organizers said. Over 2,800 athletes and 88 countries participated in the Sochi Winter Games in 2014, according to the International Olympic Committee, setting the current record for the Winter Olympics.

PHOTO: Olympic rings are displayed on the ski jump tower at Pyeongchang Alpensia Olympic park in preparation for the 2018 Pyeongchang winter Olympic Games, Jan. 27, 2018, in Pyeongchang.AFP/Getty Images
Olympic rings are displayed on the ski jump tower at Pyeongchang Alpensia Olympic park in preparation for the 2018 Pyeongchang winter Olympic Games, Jan. 27, 2018, in Pyeongchang.

Olympics 2018: Everything you need to know about the Pyeongchang Winter Games in South Korea

N. Korea planning military event on eve of Pyeongchang Games

Six countries will make their Winter Games debut in Pyeongchang -- Malaysia, Singapore, Ecuador, Kosovo, Nigeria and Eritrea,

Public interest in the Olympics, which begin on Feb. 9, has grown since North Korea decided to participate. The two Koreas agreed to form a joint female ice hockey team and to march together under a shared flag during the opening ceremony.

PHOTO: Soohorang and Bandabi, the mascots of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in front of the National Assembly Building of South Korea, Dec. 30, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea.Daniel Kalker/picture alliance/Newscom
Soohorang and Bandabi, the mascots of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in front of the National Assembly Building of South Korea, Dec. 30, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea.

Comments