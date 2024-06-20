The man was struck by the Banshee at Kings Island in Mason, Ohio.

Man critically injured after being struck by roller coaster at Ohio amusement park

A 38-year-old man was critically injured at a Mason, Ohio, amusement park Wednesday night after being hit by a roller coaster.

The man had entered a restricted, fenced area of the Kings Island theme park near the Banshee roller coaster "and is believed to have been struck by the ride" around 8 p.m., a spokesperson for the park said in a statement.

The park's safety and first aid workers responded at the scene, and the man was transported to the hospital.

As of Thursday morning, police said the man remained in critical condition.

A witness said the man told a park employee he had lost something on the ride and needed to go back to get it, according to Cincinnati ABC affiliate WCPO.

The employee reportedly said he would not be able to do anything until the ride closed, but the man continued to wander in the ride's vicinity and eventually passed through a restricted gate, WCPO reported.

The Banshee rollercoaster is seen at Kings Island, June 19, 2024, in Mason, Ohio. WCPO

The witness told WCPO the man had been dressed in clothing similar to park staff, so some had thought he was an employee.

The Banshee roller coaster will remain closed while officials investigate the incident, the park spokesperson said.

"Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family," they said.