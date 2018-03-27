Woman carries sick husband to vote in Egypt's presidential election

Heba Ragab carried her sick husband to cast their votes in the Egyptian presidential election.

The 32-year-old mother of three has been helping her husband get around for almost six years, according to Reuters.

Khaled al-Badawi suffers from osteoporosis, kidney failure, and hepatitis B and C, Reuters reported. Ragab had to quit her job to care for him, she told Reuters.

Ragab said that she is not embarrassed by her husband's condition.

"If I got sick, he would have carried me too," she said.

Still, her husband wishes that circumstances were different.

"I feel bad for her, but if I could, I would have given her the world," he told Reuters.

Due to limited facilities for people with mobility problems in Egypt's transport system, this is the couple's reality.

Polls in Egypt opened Monday and voting is expected to continue until Wednesday.