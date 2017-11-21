Zimbabwe parliament speaker claims Mugabe has resigned

Robert Mugabe has resigned as the leader of Zimbabwe after more than 30 years in power, according to a statement read by the speaker of the country's parliament.

The speaker read a letter reportedly from Mugabe, in which he said he was resigning immediately and voluntarily in an effort to ensure a “smooth transfer of power,” according to the Associated Press. The announcement was met with widespread cheers from lawmakers.

Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images

Mugabe's reported resignation comes amid heightened political tensions in the country.

Mugabe, 93, was placed under house arrest by the military several days ago.

Ben Curtis/AP

Zimbabwe's military is believed to have taken charge of the country earlier this month.

The first signs of a military takeover emerged Nov. 14 as armored vehicles were deployed near the capital, one week after Mugabe fired his deputy and longtime ally, Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and accused him of scheming to take power, including through witchcraft.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA

The U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe issued an advisory that same night, urging all employees to stay home the following day and warning American citizens in the southern African nation to shelter in place "as a result of the ongoing political uncertainty."

Zimbabwe's army addressed the country on state-run media on Nov. 15, vehemently denying speculation this was a coup d'etat and assuring citizens the president and his family are "safe and sound."

Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Two days after that, on Nov. 17, Mugabe made his first public appearance since the alleged house arrest. He delivered a speech at a university graduation ceremony in the country's capital, Harare.

Mugabe's resignation marks a major turning point in Zimbabwe's history. He became the country's first prime minister in 1980 following the end of British colonial rule over the country, which was formerly known as Rhodesia. Mugabe then became president in 1987 and had ruled the country since then.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.