10-year-old poses as Pennywise in incredibly creepy photos for Halloween

Oct 31, 2017, 1:40 PM ET
PHOTO: It took 2 hours to transform 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into Pennywise the clown from the film, "It," said makeup artist Vicki Mendez.
It took 2 hours to transform 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into Pennywise the clown from the film, "It," said makeup artist Vicki Mendez.

A boy who loves scary movies has been pictured in a chilling photo series as Pennywise from the 2017 film "It."

Photographer German Alexander of Houston, Texas, and his team transformed 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into the clown for the special Halloween shoot.

"It was a lot of fun," Alexander told ABC News today. "Jordan took really good direction."

PHOTO: Jordan Alexander Penilla, 10, enjoys cosplay and in the past, has dressed as a zombie, Beetlejuice and Pinhead from the movie "Hellraiser." This Halloween, he is going as Pennywise, from the 2017 movie, "It."
Jordan Alexander Penilla, 10, enjoys cosplay and in the past, has dressed as a zombie, Beetlejuice and Pinhead from the movie "Hellraiser." This Halloween, he is going as Pennywise, from the 2017 movie, "It."

Jordan has a passion for cosplay and in preview years, he's been made up as a zombie, Beetlejuice and Pinhead from the movie "Hellraiser."

PHOTO: Photographer German Alexander and his team transformed 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into the clown for a special photo shoot.
Photographer German Alexander and his team transformed 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into the clown for a special photo shoot.

PHOTO: Seen without his special effects makeup, Jordan Alexander Penilla, 10, smiles in this undated picture photographed by his mother, Stephanie Garcia.
Seen without his special effects makeup, Jordan Alexander Penilla, 10, smiles in this undated picture photographed by his mother, Stephanie Garcia.

Jordan's mother, Stephanie Garcia, said her son enjoys creating his own scary films with his iPad and has even met the directors of "Annabelle" and "The Conjuring."

"Whatever character he's in we'll say, 'Hey Jordan come here!' and he'll say, 'No, don't call me Jordan. I'm Pennywise,'" Garcia of Houston told ABC News. "He loves what he does and hopefully it'll all come true and he'll get to make movies [professionally] someday."

PHOTO: Horror movie lover Jordan Alexander Penilla put on his costume, inspired by the movie "It," to be photographed in Houston.
Horror movie lover Jordan Alexander Penilla put on his costume, inspired by the movie "It," to be photographed in Houston.

PHOTO: It took 2 hours to transform 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into Pennywise the clown from the film, "It," said makeup artist Vicki Mendez.
It took 2 hours to transform 10-year-old Jordan Alexander Penilla into Pennywise the clown from the film, "It," said makeup artist Vicki Mendez.

Jordan's first Pennywise makeup look took four hours to accomplish. After that, the application took two hours each time, said Houston-based makeup artist Vicki Mendez.

For the creepy photos, Alexander used strobe lights to achieve a shadowy effect on Jordan's face, he said.

