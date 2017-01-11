A 10-year-old boy had been selling his collection of baseball cards to raise money for two friends who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Brady Kahle of Springfield, Massachusetts, has sold over $13,000 in cards so far. The money will go toward medical bills for his buddies Landen Palatino and Ben Manzi.

"Proud seems like such a small word for what we feel," mom Jessie Kahle told ABC News. "How selfless he's been has been pretty incredible. The way he's so proud of what he's doing. He's always coming up with new ways to make it better and make it bigger. He's so excited to make a difference."

Kahle, 33, said she's known the Palatinos and Manzis for many years.

Ben, 7, was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2015, while Landen, 9, was diagnosed Jan. 6 with glioblastoma -- a grade 4 brain tumor. The tumor was removed two days later and MRIs have shown no evidence of a progression, Landen's mother said.

After Brady learned of his friends' battle with cancer, he asked his parents if he could sell his baseball cards to help, Kahle said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, a youth development agency, allowed Brady to set up a table at its facility. He calls his project "Cards for a Cause."

Jessie Kahle

Brady has sold hundreds of thousands of baseball cards from the collection he started at 3 years old, including a Mickey Mantle card for $150. He also sells bobble heads, signed hockey sticks, autographed baseballs, photos and original "Cards for a Cause" T-shirts. He's received many items as donations from collectors of sports memorabilia.

Because of his cause, the trading card company "Upper Deck" inducted Brady into its Heroic Inspirations campaign by printing his face on to his very own card.

Tina Palatino said she will be forever grateful to Brady and his family for their generosity.

"Most children Brady's age would never want to give up cherished items and thr fact that Brady wanted to sell his beloved cards to help us, is beyond heartwarming," Palatino told ABC News. "Landen has always looked up to Brady and I think this just makes him look up to him even more."