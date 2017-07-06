100-year-old man skis to celebrate his centennial

Jul 6, 2017, 11:18 AM ET
George Jedenoff has come to enjoy the combination of speed, snow and fresh air.

The centenarian, who turned 100 on Wednesday, decided to mark the occasion by skiing the powder-packed slopes of Utah.

Jedenoff didn’t learn to ski until he was 43, but he’s still going strong in his 57th year on the slopes.

“I’ve skied every year since and it’s been a wonderful decision on my part because I’ve had a lot of fun and made a lot of friends,” Jedenoff told ABC affiliate KTVX-TV.

Jedenoff credits his longevity to every day exercise, a healthy diet and having fun.