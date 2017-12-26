13 of 2017s most inspiring, heartwarming stories

2017 was a tumultuous year by any standards.

Interested in Be Inspired? Add Be Inspired as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Be Inspired news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

But despite a charged political environment, tragedy and sadness, there have been great stories of inspiration and hope. We covered many of them at ABC News and are proud of the joy and hope they brought of readers and viewers.

Of all the inspirational stories we reported, there are a few that stand out. We hope you enjoy revisiting them as much as we did.

In no particular order:

ABC News

Robert Leibowitz

Tess Follett

ABCNews.com

Nicole Richardson/Sandprints Photography

McKenna Little

Courtesy of Oliver and Kinnon Foley

Katie Cartwright

Kirstin Boncher Photography

Christine Stone

ABC News

Rachel Van Hill