13 of 2017s most inspiring, heartwarming stories

Dec 26, 2017, 9:59 AM ET
PHOTO: Oliver and Kinnon Foley of Charlestown, Massachusetts, pose with an ultrasound photo of their unborn daughter, Tenley. PlayCourtesy of Oliver and Kinnon Foley
2017 was a tumultuous year by any standards.

But despite a charged political environment, tragedy and sadness, there have been great stories of inspiration and hope. We covered many of them at ABC News and are proud of the joy and hope they brought of readers and viewers.

Of all the inspirational stories we reported, there are a few that stand out. We hope you enjoy revisiting them as much as we did.

In no particular order:

Twin sisters separated at birth reunite live on 'GMA'

PHOTO: Twins Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, who were separated at birth, meet for the first time on Good Morning America, Jan 11, 2017.ABC News
Twins Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, who were separated at birth, meet for the first time on "Good Morning America," Jan 11, 2017.

Man's T-shirt plea for kidney leads to live organ donor match

PHOTO: Robert Leibowitz and his kidney donor Richie Sully in Times Square.Robert Leibowitz
Robert Leibowitz and his kidney donor Richie Sully in Times Square.

Mom dying of brain cancer pens heartbreaking letter to her young sons

PHOTO: Sara Chivers, who has brain cancer, penned a goodbye letter to her sons that is being shared around the world. Tess Follett
Sara Chivers, who has brain cancer, penned a goodbye letter to her sons that is being shared around the world.

Man serenades his 98-year-old grandma with 'Unforgettable' on her birthday

VIDEO: Man serenades 98-year-old grandma with Unforgettable ABCNews.com
VIDEO: Man serenades 98-year-old grandma with 'Unforgettable'

Couple who met at a camp for kids with cancer marry many years later

PHOTO: Caylee and Joey Renick were married in May 2017 in Florida. They jet at a camp for kids with cancer and their siblings when they were 10 years old. Nicole Richardson/Sandprints Photography
Caylee and Joey Renick were married in May 2017 in Florida. They jet at a camp for kids with cancer and their siblings when they were 10 years old.

Teen with autism has 100 4-legged guests at pug birthday party

Andrew Vaughan said the dogs made him so happy.McKenna Little
Andrew Vaughan said the dogs made him "so happy."

Dad runs Boston Marathon to honor unborn daughter with Down syndrome

PHOTO: Oliver and Kinnon Foley of Charlestown, Massachusetts, pose with an ultrasound photo of their unborn daughter, Tenley. Courtesy of Oliver and Kinnon Foley
Oliver and Kinnon Foley of Charlestown, Massachusetts, pose with an ultrasound photo of their unborn daughter, Tenley.

Photo shoots capture experiences of families of terminally ill children

PHOTO: The Tiny Sparrow Foundation arranged for a photo shoot of the Cummings family with photographer Katie Cartwright.Katie Cartwright
The Tiny Sparrow Foundation arranged for a photo shoot of the Cummings family with photographer Katie Cartwright.

Girl with rare, severe face cancer sparks emotion in 'hope' photo campaign

The cancer has led to severe facial abnormalities but has not dampened the girls spirit.Kirstin Boncher Photography
The cancer has led to severe facial abnormalities but has not dampened the girl's spirit.

Grandmother with Alzheimer's recalls childhood song while comforting newborn

PHOTO: Setsuko Harmon, who was diagnosed with Alzheimers eight years ago, spends time with her granddaughter, Sadie Mae Stone, born Oct. 11, 2017.Christine Stone
Setsuko Harmon, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's eight years ago, spends time with her granddaughter, Sadie Mae Stone, born Oct. 11, 2017.

Homeless veteran who received over $360K now wants to pay it forward, 'I just want to do the right thing'

PHOTO: Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt is pictured on Nov. 25, 2017 during an interview with Good Morning America.ABC News
Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt is pictured on Nov. 25, 2017 during an interview with "Good Morning America."

6-year-old student uses lemonade stands to help pay off fellow students' lunch debts

PHOTO: Hayden Meadows Elementary School student Amiah Van Hill, 6, used lemonade stands to raise money to pay off fellow students lunch debts.Rachel Van Hill
Hayden Meadows Elementary School student Amiah Van Hill, 6, used lemonade stands to raise money to pay off fellow students' lunch debts.

After man proposed marriage to his girlfriend, he proposed fatherhood to her daughter

PHOTO: Grant Tribbett proposed to his girlfriend Cassandra Reschar and her 5-year-old daughter, Adrianna, on May 27, 2017.Courtesy Mandi Gilliland Photography
Grant Tribbett proposed to his girlfriend Cassandra Reschar and her 5-year-old daughter, Adrianna, on May 27, 2017.

