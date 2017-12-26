13 of 2017s most inspiring, heartwarming stories

2017 was a tumultuous year by any standards.
Interested in
Be Inspired? Add Be Inspired as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Be Inspired news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
But despite a charged political environment, tragedy and sadness, there have been great stories of inspiration and hope. We covered many of them at ABC News and are proud of the joy and hope they brought of readers and viewers.
Of all the inspirational stories we reported, there are a few that stand out. We hope you enjoy revisiting them as much as we did.
In no particular order:
ABC News Twins Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, who were separated at birth, meet for the first time on "Good Morning America," Jan 11, 2017.
Robert Leibowitz Robert Leibowitz and his kidney donor Richie Sully in Times Square.
Tess Follett Sara Chivers, who has brain cancer, penned a goodbye letter to her sons that is being shared around the world.
ABCNews.com VIDEO: Man serenades 98-year-old grandma with 'Unforgettable'
Nicole Richardson/Sandprints Photography Caylee and Joey Renick were married in May 2017 in Florida. They jet at a camp for kids with cancer and their siblings when they were 10 years old.
McKenna Little Andrew Vaughan said the dogs made him "so happy."
Courtesy of Oliver and Kinnon Foley Oliver and Kinnon Foley of Charlestown, Massachusetts, pose with an ultrasound photo of their unborn daughter, Tenley.
Katie Cartwright
The Tiny Sparrow Foundation arranged for a photo shoot of the Cummings family with photographer Katie Cartwright.
Kirstin Boncher Photography The cancer has led to severe facial abnormalities but has not dampened the girl's spirit.
Christine Stone Setsuko Harmon, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's eight years ago, spends time with her granddaughter, Sadie Mae Stone, born Oct. 11, 2017.
ABC News Homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt is pictured on Nov. 25, 2017 during an interview with "Good Morning America."
Rachel Van Hill Hayden Meadows Elementary School student Amiah Van Hill, 6, used lemonade stands to raise money to pay off fellow students' lunch debts.
Courtesy Mandi Gilliland Photography Grant Tribbett proposed to his girlfriend Cassandra Reschar and her 5-year-old daughter, Adrianna, on May 27, 2017.