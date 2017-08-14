ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron are expecting their second child.
Zee, 36, made the announcement today on “Good Morning America.” She is expecting a boy next February.
WATCH: @Ginger_Zee announces she is pregnant with her second baby on @GMA! https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/YOYMNDKLrk— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2017
Zee and Aaron are already the parents of Adrian Benjamin Colonomos, who will turn 2 in December.
"I feel good," said Zee, who described Adrian as "very excited."
So cool to do an interview & shoot for the cover of @newyorkfamily with these two handsome guys. If you can't grab a copy (out this Friday) check it out in the link on my bio! My favorite line from @benaarontv On the birth of Adrian: "He looked like Wallace Shawn from “The Princess Bride.” He’s like: “Inconceivable!” then he went back down. ??: @lindsaymayphoto @classickids_eastside
Zee and Aaron, who wed in June 2014, reside in New York City.