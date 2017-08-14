ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee expecting 2nd child

Aug 14, 2017
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron are expecting their second child.

Zee, 36, made the announcement today on “Good Morning America.” She is expecting a boy next February.

Zee and Aaron are already the parents of Adrian Benjamin Colonomos, who will turn 2 in December.

"I feel good," said Zee, who described Adrian as "very excited."

Zee and Aaron, who wed in June 2014, reside in New York City.