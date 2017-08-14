ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron are expecting their second child.

Zee, 36, made the announcement today on “Good Morning America.” She is expecting a boy next February.

Zee and Aaron are already the parents of Adrian Benjamin Colonomos, who will turn 2 in December.

"I feel good," said Zee, who described Adrian as "very excited."

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother????????new baby boy coming February 2018! A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Zee and Aaron, who wed in June 2014, reside in New York City.