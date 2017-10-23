Adorable bear cubs caught splashing around backyard pool

Three fuzzy intruders dove into a backyard pool in southern California on Saturday to beat the heat.

A brown-colored mama bear and her two cubs were caught on video by a Monrovia, California, resident who was separated only by a pane of glass while the wild animals enjoyed the cool water.

At one point the mama bear came right up to the glass before moving back toward the cubs.

The large bear had a yellow tag on her right ear, indicating that she is tracked by the city's wildlife officials.

"Animal control officers are equipped and trained to handle these and many other types of animals," according to the city's website.

Monrovia animal control services did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.