Airport honors service dog with fabulous retirement party after 5 years on the job

Jun 16, 2017, 11:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Gema, a service dog at Orlando International Airport, retired after five years on the job.PlayOrlando International Airport
WATCH Veteran's and service dog's cross-country walk casts light on PTSD

After years on the job, one lucky dog got the retirement party of a lifetime.

Gema, a service dog who worked at Orlando International Airport for nearly five years, was feted with a party last week.

"We're celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we're sending her off in style," the Florida airport wrote on Twitter.

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. Her handler Eddie also saluted Gema.

"In darkness, she is my eyes. She's my sister, my protection. When lonely, she lets me know I'm not," Eddie said of Gema, according to Twitter.

Virginia high school features student's dog in yearbook for a touching reason

Service dogs trained by inmates deliver Valentine’s Day treats

At her party, Gema was treated to an oversized doggie treat and a sparkly pink tiara, which the airport called her "retirement crown."

Congrats Gema!