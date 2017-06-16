After years on the job, one lucky dog got the retirement party of a lifetime.

Gema, a service dog who worked at Orlando International Airport for nearly five years, was feted with a party last week.

"We're celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we're sending her off in style," the Florida airport wrote on Twitter.

We're celebrating the retirement of one of our most loyal and dedicated employees - & we're sending her off in style. #HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/EejsGJ6D1B — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017

The pup was surrounded by her furry friends, according to the airport which documented the party on social media. Her handler Eddie also saluted Gema.

"In darkness, she is my eyes. She's my sister, my protection. When lonely, she lets me know I'm not," Eddie said of Gema, according to Twitter.

There she is! K-9 Gema is ready to party. She's retiring after almost 5 years at MCO with handler Eddie. #HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/4PUsHP4rmX — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017

Surprise! We brought Gema's besties to help send her off - fellow MCO K-9s Grand, Fina and Liza. ??#HappyRetirementGema pic.twitter.com/LKY8KdMqz8 — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) June 8, 2017

At her party, Gema was treated to an oversized doggie treat and a sparkly pink tiara, which the airport called her "retirement crown."

Congrats Gema!