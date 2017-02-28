These cookies have gone couture!

Cookie artist Patti Paige of Baked Ideas made cookies inspired by Oscar red carpet fashions.

AP Photo | Patti Paige/@BakedIdeas

Janelle Monáe

Reuters | Patti Paige/@BakedIdeas

EPA | Patti Paige/@BakedIdeas

Paige chose the gowns that were the “real show stoppers.”

“I worked with my team to determine the strongest and most interesting red carpet looks from the evening,” she told ABC News. “This year’s red carpet was more subdued, so these three dresses were definitely the real show stoppers! Since time is of the essence, I try to think in terms of what is feasible and what will look the best in cookie-form. I also think about what will translate well with icing – color and texture are always welcome.”

Patti Paige/@BakedIdeas

She said the hardest part is determining exactly how to decorate the cookie, but once she has the specific process in mind, it only takes about 15 to 30 minutes to complete.

“I mix the icing to get the perfect color match for the dress, create a custom cookie cutter for the shape, determine the layering and painting techniques to achieve the most realistic texture, bake up the cookies on parchment paper and then I go to town,” Paige explained. “Janelle Monáe's and Emma Stone’s dresses took the longest time, but Viola Davis’ dress posed a challenge to show off [its] structure with one solid color.”

Not only are cookies immaculate, but they're edible too.