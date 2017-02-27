The glitz and glamour on the Oscars red carpet did not disappoint, with the silver screen’s biggest stars bringing their A-game to shine at the Academy Awards.

The “Good Morning America” style experts, Bevy Smith, host of Sirius XM’s "Bevelations,” Lori Bergamotto, style director of “Good Housekeeping,” and Joe Zee, editor in chief of Yahoo Style, broke down the biggest trends of Hollywood’s hottest night.

Leading ladies in red

Getty Images

Oscar-winner Viola Davis sizzled in her Armani gown as fellow nominee Ruth Negga looked red hot in her custom-made Valentino.

“Viola Davis was a red hot chili pepper,” Smith said of the “Fences” star’s bold look. “She looked splendid and regal in this red. I loved the dropped shoulders, I loved that beautiful dark skin on that red. I just thought she was fabulous.”

Bergamotto agreed Davis looked “sizzling,” but added it was surprising to her that more stars hadn’t chosen bold, bright colors, opting instead for classic black looks or shiny metallics.

Shimmery metallics

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Metallic was a huge trend last night,” Bergamotto said.

Smith noted that Charlize Theron looked “fabulous,” explaining that “that’s the way you wear a gold dress.”

Emma Stone, sporting a beautiful gold dress with fringe, was one of Bergamotto’s top three picks for best dressed of the night.

“Emma Stone looked like the Oscar,” she said of the best actress winner. “She was like the statue itself. And this was a dress that was a nod to ‘La La Land,’ that old-Hollywood glam, the Givenchy with the fringe. I thought Emma Stone looked amazing and that’s a classic, classic dress.”

Smith added Stone “came to win” in her dress.

“She dressed like what she wanted to be: a winner,” she said. “Kudos to her.”

Jessica Biel, Isabelle Huppert, Octavia Spencer and Dakota Johnson were also among the stars donning eye-catching metallic gowns.

Timeless and classic black and whites

Getty Images | AP Photo

Unlike years past, the clean and classic black and white gowns were some of the biggest showstoppers at the 89th Academy Awards.

No one pulled off their stunning black and white gown quite like “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight” star Janelle Monáe.

Smith, Bergamotto and Zee were all head over heels for Monáe’s extravagant, embellished gown, with Smith dubbing her “the most” for her efforts on the red carpet.

“She was doing the most in the best way,” she explained.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Zee said Monáe was channeling Marie Antoinette.

“She said, ‘Let them eat cake’ in that dress,” he joked.

Naomie Harris donned a sleek, white, strapless, sequined gown that flowed behind her on the red carpet, though it didn’t strike a chord with the style experts.

“Beautiful, beautiful, but not right for the crème de la crème of the award shows, darling,” Smith said. “It was too basic. There was not enough going on. I didn’t like the high-low moment. It’s Calvin Klein, so it’s supposed to be very clean, but I just didn’t love it for this awards show.”

Zee nicknamed Harris’ gown the “hello/goodbye” dress because “when she’s walking toward you, she’s like ‘Hello,’ but when she’s walking away, you’re like, ‘Oh, wow!’”

