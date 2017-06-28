Avoid travel at these times to skip out on July 4 holiday traffic jams

The kickoff to the July 4 travel weekend is nearly here, and with fireworks and parades and beaches comes ... traffic.

Traffic app Waze has shared with ABC News its predictions for traffic jams for the holiday.

The takeaway: Don't attempt a car trip between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30. Waze predicts this will be worst window of time when it comes to traffic.

If you can, travel on Monday, July 3. Waze predicts decreases in traffic jams of as much as 92 percent on that day.

On Friday, July 4, the bulk of the traffic will be between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in cities like Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles. Waze predicts this by analyzing last year's traffic data.

Expect a three-percent increase in traffic after July 4 fireworks in metro areas nationwide.