Baseball fans put aside rivalry to save a life

Game 1 of Monday’s College World Series Finals in Omaha, Nebraska, came with action on the field and lifesaving heroics in the stands.

It was during the 6th inning, above the third-base dugout, when Florida fan Bobby Harvey appeared to be in distress.

“He started slouching down and ... we ended up laying him on the ground,” Jimmy Roy, a LSU supporter told ABC affiliate KETV.

Teamwork kicked in at TD Ameritrade Park as Dr. Jerry Poché, the father of LSU pitcher Jared Poché, was also called to assist Roy by performing CPR for up to seven minutes on Harvey.

“One of the other LSU fans was actually holding his head, which I appreciated because compressions can get a little violent,” Poché said.

Poché believes the 87-year-old Florida fan suffered a heart attack and was saved by the efforts of many LSU supporters.

“The instincts just kind of kick in. It doesn’t matter what team you follow, what race you are, you just try to help somebody,” Roy said.

Bobby Harvey is listed in good condition at Nebraska Medicine, according to a hospital spokesperson.