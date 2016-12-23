How to Get the Best Deals for Christmas at the Last Minute

With Christmas just two days away, many retailers across the country are slashing prices for last-minute shoppers still looking for the perfect gifts for everyone on their list. Here is a roundup of the best last-minute shopping deals currently being offered.

"Retailers overstock for the holiday, so you're going to see massive discounts," Hitha Herzog, chief research officer for H-Squared Research, told ABC News. "They just want to get that merchandise out."

Kohls is currently offering an additional 20 percent off orders of $100 or more, and 15 percent off orders under $100, as well as allowing customers to buy their items online and then pick them up in their local store.

Target is also filled with major discounts on last-minute gifts, offering 20 percent off some Lego toys, and $70 off the Apple Watch Series 1.

At the Gap, all men's and women's clothing that is not already on sale is now slashed 50 percent off.

In addition, Amazon's "Procrastinator's Delight" promotion allows anyone in more than 30 metro areas across the country to order goods on Amazon up until 9:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve and receive the items by midnight.

Even high-end retailers such as Ralph Lauren are offering discounts of up to 65 percent to last-minute Christmas shoppers.

There is also a trick to get even lower prices at many retailers, according to Herzog.

"When you go into a store, and people don't really know this, but you have the option to haggle for that price," Herzog said.