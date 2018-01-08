Big brother comforts sick baby sister in adorable video

If there's one wish most parents have in common, it's that their children will always be there for each other.

For mom Danielle Davis, her two little ones are off to a terrific start.

When her daughter wasn't feeling well, her big brother took it upon himself to rock her in his lap. The adorable video has been viewed more than two million times on Instagram.

"The kids adore each other," Davis told "Good Morning America."

The Haughton, Louisiana, mom of two said her son John, 5, had been asking for a sibling for more than year before little Clara, now 1 year old, came along.

"He can always make her laugh," Davis said. "They are siblings, so they have their moments of jealousy, but that’s to be had. Ninety percent of the time they really are very loving towards each other."