Boyfriend runs 5.5 miles to spell out prom proposal for girlfriend in running app

Asking the right person to prom is an important decision for many high school students, and one teenager in Ohio found a creative way to pop the question.

Joran Fuller, a 17-year-old who attends Findlay High School, ran 5.5 miles along a route that spelled out "Prom?" and recorded it on the running app Strava. He then brought flowers to his girlfriend, Claire Short, 16, and had her pull up the app.

But did your prom date run 5.5 miles to ask you pic.twitter.com/1cp2R2IvTp — Claire Short (@claire_short_13) March 11, 2017

She, of course, accepted and tweeted about the creative "promposal." The tweet now has almost 15,000 retweets and nearly 200 replies.

"I had no idea it was going to get that big," Claire said.

"The reaction was really cool and unexpected," Joran agreed.

Joran said the idea spawned from similar things he'd seen people do with the app.

"I'd seen on Strava some different Strava art things where in big cities cyclists would map out these big elaborate designs," Joran said. "That inspired me a little bit but I'd never seen somebody do words."

In addition to the social media response, the pair said people at school are in awe of the proposal as well.

"We've gotten a lot of attention at school today," Claire said.

The teenagers' parents are also amazed by how many people are talking about the tweet.

"It's very insane in my mind. I'm happy for her," Robin Short, Claire's mother, said. "It was a really sweet thing that he did."

Tony Fuller, Joran's father, said he was happy to see his son recognized for the sweet act.

"It certainly has been pretty surprising," he said. "He likes to do little things like this and he's never really looking for a big reaction. It is kind of cool that he's getting a little recognition for being a gentleman and being kind. That certainly makes me proud as a father."