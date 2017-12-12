Christmas tree hair and eyebrows are lighting up social media

Christmas has always been a time for festive frocks, triumphant touches and holly-jolly accessories, but the social media craze this holiday season is crazy Christmas hair in all shapes and forms.

From Christmas tree hair tall enough to make Cindy Lou Who from "The Grinch" jealous, to statement-making Christmas tree eyebrows and beard ornaments that give facial hair extra festive flair, these wacky beauty trends are sure to keep the holidays “mhairy” and bright.

taracon/leiracosplays/Instagram

Stephanie Davison of Bakersville, California, posted a tutorial on Instagram showing how to complete the most magical Christmas tree hairdo in 10 minutes flat. Her secret? A diet Coke bottle.

“My boyfriend and I have been Christmas decorating and really in the Christmas spirit,” Davison, 28, told ABC News. “We watched ‘Elf’ and ‘The Grinch’ with Cindy Lou Who and I thought, ‘My hair is so long, I should try to do her hairdo.’ People were using cups or empty water bottles, but my hair is so long, it’s down to my butt, so I found the empty 2-liter diet Coke bottle I had. Everyone can put their own little touch on it.”

Here are Davison’s how-to steps to completing the perfect Christmas tree hair:

1. Get an empty bottle (I used a 2-liter bottle because I have long hair, but you can use small water bottles and cut them per length of hair).

2. Attach the bottle to a headband. (I drilled two holes in the bottom and used a zip tie). Kids, have your parents help you! You could also use glue to glue the bottle to headband if you don’t care about ruining the headband. Just make sure glue is dry before wearing to avoid any glued-hair incidents.

3. Try to put the bottle in the middle of your hair. You will need to pull some hair in front of your face to cover the front of bottle, as you your want hair to completely surround it.

4. Use hair ties and hair spray to hold it in place.

5. Decorate as you please. Use ribbons, bows, bulbs, garland, glitter, etc. (Hint: if you have long hair, using the ribbons or garland could also be a good way to hold the hair in place.)

Christmas tree hair

#mymondayvsyours #creativemonday ?? #christmastreehair #christmasinspiration A post shared by Vilma Vneshta (@vilma_vavavoom) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

A post shared by Megan Crocker (@m3ggers04) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:48am PST

My festive hair from last night #festive #christmastreehair #extraaf #uglychristmas #whoville A post shared by Amy Abbot (@amz8631) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

I mean..... do you even like #christmas if you don’t have a Christmas dress and #christmastreehair? #christmashairdontcare A post shared by Shauna (@crazy.mother.runner) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

Christmas tree eyebrows

Christmas tree eyebrows are also all the rage on Instagram right now. People are using their eyebrow hair as the bushy bristles of the tree, and using colorful makeup to adorn them with ornaments, snow, and stars.

A post shared by ?? Claire Gunn ?? (@thecrimsonfeather) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Beard ornaments

Beard ornaments are here to give your facial hair the ultimate holiday makeover. "Beardaments," as they’re called, let you show off your Christmas cheer by attaching the clip-on ornaments right onto your beard. It’s a fool-proof way to make your facial hair extra festive.