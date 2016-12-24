One Colorado animal shelter has a lot to celebrate this Christmas.

All of the dogs at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, a nonprofit animal shelter in Colorado Springs, have been adopted thanks to the shelter's "Bring Them Home for the Holidays" campaign.

The shelter waived pet adoption fees for those wanting to take home a furry friend before the holidays.

A video of the staffers cheering the shelter's empty cages quickly went viral on Facebook with more than 150,000 views.

"Although we've come close to adopting out all of our available dogs before, Monday was the first time we succeeded and had our dogs kennels completely empty!" Gretchen Pressley, the shelter's community relations manager told ABC News. "Seeing so many pets find wonderful new homes is what makes it all worthwhile for us."

Pressley added that it's not too late to adopt a pet, as the shelter still has cats, and more dogs are available daily. It is waiving pet adoption fees until the New Year.