Nothing says summer fun like a ride on a roller coaster, and this summer has plenty to showcase when it comes to thrills.

From Arlington, Virginia, to Ocean City, New Jersey, here are six of the coolest coasters making their debut this year.

GaleForce Roller Coaster: Playland's Castaway Cove, Ocean City, New Jersey

The anticipation surrounding GaleForce is high; it's finally opening almost a year behind schedule. The coaster has three launches that send riders up and back on the same track before propelling them through the whole ride. The launch speed is 64 miles per hour and the ride features a more than 90-degree drop and a maximum height of 125 feet.

Michael Raspa Photography

The Joker at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, Six Flags New England in Agawam, Massachusetts, and Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas

With three locations and triple the opportunity to ride The Joker, this coaster is no joke at all. Named for and featuring the famous villain, riders are suspended in seats that take them up 12 stories before experiencing two drops. Riders also flip and somersault throughout the ride.

Julio Cortez/AP/FILE

Merlin's Mayhem, Dutch Wonderland, Lancaster, Pennsylvania Better suited for smaller riders is Merlin's Mayhem, a family coaster at the famous family adventure park of Dutch Wonderland, scheduled to open this year. It will be the park's first suspended roller coaster and rises to 60 feet at its tallest point. There will be two helix turns with twists and dips. When it opens, guests should keep an eye out for hidden clues throughout the ride.

Hydrus at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights, New Jersey

A seven-story drop kicks off the thrills on Hydrus, the new coaster that opened on the Jersey Shore last month. From there, riders are taken through a series of upside down loops. The coaster is also a symbol of rebirth: it replaces the Jet Star roller coaster, which was washed away from Casino Pier by Superstorm Sandy in October 2012.

Julio Cortez/AP

Rollin' Thunder at OWA in Foley, Alabama

A new roller coaster is thrill enough, but Rollin' Thunder finds itself inside a whole new theme park. The steel coaster climbs up a vertical hill, drops 100 feet straight down and then twists and turns through several different inversions, including a 98-foot loop.

Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio

Hop onto your "jet ski" and prepare to help an animal in danger at SeaWorld San Antonio. The family-friendly coaster mimics the experience of riding a Jet Ski with lean-in turns. The ride is part of SeaWorld's larger mission of animal rescue efforts.