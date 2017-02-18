One Atlanta couple had a novel way to reveal that they were expecting their first child.

Erika and Kareem Hall pretended to take photographs of their family, and instead of yelling, "Cheese!" they yelled, "New baby girl due in March!"

While some family members immediately understood what the couple was trying to say, for others it took a while for the news to sink in.

In the heartwarming video shared Friday on Facebook, one family member asks, "You hear that? Did you hear that?" while another exclaims, "We're having a what?"

Barry Page

Erika Hall, 31, told ABC News that they decided to tell their family this way in order to "get their authentic reaction."

"We knew we wanted to do something exciting because it was our first," she said. "We did not tell our family that we were pregnant until we were three months pregnant, so we had been keeping a secret in for a while."

Kareem Hall, 33, added that their reveal was perfect because "we were able to capture their actual, genuine response without them knowing it. So that was fun."

The couple, who have been married for five years, will welcome their first child, a baby girl, next month. Before then, however, they're looking forward to becoming parents.

"I am most looking forward to making her smile ... and dancing with her, and just really trying to make every day special for her in some way," Kareem Hall said.

"I’m looking forward to teaching her new things, teaching her about the world and ... introducing her to life," Erika Hall said. "That'll be exciting."