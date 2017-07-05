Cute ceremony held for retiring K-9s

A few loyal members of Ecuador's police force hung up their collars on Tuesday and are most likely heading straight to a retirement life full of afternoon naps, treats and leisurely walks.

Sixteen of the department's K-9 unit reached the retirement age of 8 years old, which meant the canine cops will no longer conduct drug searches, help search-and-rescue teams or control crowds during events.

During the ceremony held in Quito, the dogs sat obediently as the handlers prayed for them and honored those of their K-9 brothers and sisters who had died during their service.

After the ceremony was over, the dogs strutted down a red carpet toward their new adopted families.

Officer Luis Monar told Reuters that seeing his partner Tyron go was sad, but he was joyous that Tyron was heading to such a great family. He said he hopes to stay in touch with Tyron.

"We have not slept [from the excitement] of having [Tyron] in our home," Tyron's new owner, Cristopher Silva, told Reuters.

Many of these dogs served at the recent earthquake's Ground Zero, helping save lives and, unfortunately, discovering bodies.