The capsule contained documents of the community from 1920.

Superintendent speaks out after time capsule from 1920 found in old high school

A construction crew was in the process of demolishing an old high school in Minnesota recently when they discovered a time capsule tucked inside of a cornerstone from when the building was erected in 1920.

A press conference was held Monday following the discovery, during which the contents from the capsule were revealed to community members after being kept in a metal box for over a century.

A time capsule from 1920 was discovered during a demolition at an old high school in Minnesota. Owatonna Public Schools

Speaking to "Good Morning America," Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said there were a lot of documents found in the capsule.

Those include a copy of one of the 1920 issues of current high school publication, the Owatonna High School Magnet; a copy of a community newspaper; budget documents; and a list of administration staff, among other things, according to Elstad.

"There weren't many artifacts in there ... there were more documents that, you know, continue to tell the story of our community during the early 1920s," he said.

Elstad shared that the finding brought a "real moment of pride" to the school staff and the community who were present at the opening of the capsule.

"They were happy to see the documents and things inside that continue to tell the story of what our community was like during that early time," he explained. "It's interesting ... some of the names that you see are still common names in our community, which I think says a lot about just the history and the tradition that we have here."

During the press conference to unveil the capsule, Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath said the documents would be turned over to the Steele County Historical Society, to help preserve the contents.

Elstad told "GMA" the historical society will be partnering with the school's museum and the district office to potentially share the contents to be put on display.

The discovery also proved education has been an integral part of the community for a long time, Elstad said.

"Seeing those documents the other night was just another testimony for me as a superintendent and longtime resident in our community that our community cares, and they've cared for a couple hundred years," he said.

He added, "I believe that strong schools build strong communities -- and likewise, strong communities are supported by strong schools."