Dad accepts 'best husband' award in gym shorts before Oscars

Who needs a best actor award when you can get best husband?

Trisha Brown awarded her husband, Raymond, a “best husband” Oscar in honor of the Academy Awards.

Courtesy Regine Brown

“She wanted to do this from about three years ago when she bought this Oscar for his birthday in Hollywood,” the couples’ daughter, Regine, of Miramar, Florida, told ABC News. “She got the perfect opportunity to do it since it was Oscar night.”

Regine, 18, posted the hilarious photos on Twitter to much acclaim.

My mom made my dad dress up and presented him with the "Best Husband" Oscar ??

I want to be this extra as a wife ???? pic.twitter.com/AJXJR6X3a1 — coolie gyal ??? (@Reggae_Beauty) February 27, 2017

She said her parents are her “relationship goals.”

“My parents have always been the romantic, keep the marriage alive, fun, and happy-type couple,” the teen explained. “They are my relationship goals. They always joke around with each other and do nice, spontaneous, things for each other. They keep the relationship so fresh, people think their relationship is young, when they've been together for years.”

Courtesy Regine Brown

Raymond thought the gesture was “funny and romantic.”

“My dad at first was laughing and shocked at the fact that she actually went all out,” Regine recalled. “She ran downstairs with his suit and the trophy and gel to fix his hair. We were all on the couch watching the red carpet for the Oscars. He couldn't believe it but he is a good sport when it comes to my mom and he appreciated it.”

Courtesy Regine Brown

Regine said her mom even made Raymond do an acceptance speech, “which turned out so funny.” But unfortunately the moment was not caught on camera because they “were laughing too hard.”

The proud father and husband “loved it” so much that he’s “going to take it to work to put it on his desk for his employees to see,” added Regine.