Dad's genius pool hack lets him sleep and float

Jun 29, 2017, 5:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Skyler Nitschke took now viral photos of her dad Dan asleep face down in the pool thanks to his genius hack.Skyler Nitschke
One dad's creative way to relax in the pool this summer is going viral.

Dan Nitschke told ABC News he had just mowed the lawn on a hot summer's day in Covington, Louisiana, when he decided to take a dip in the pool.

Still, he wanted to go one step further.

"I grabbed a snorkel and the inflatable and I laid face down. I put the snorkel on so I could kind of fall asleep," he detailed.

Nitschke's eldest daughter, 18-year-old Skyler noticed that after about 20 minutes her dad indeed had fallen asleep.

She was so tickled by the scenario that she took a couple of photos and posted them to Twitter, where they quickly went viral with over 31,000 retweets and 155,000 likes.

Nitschke said he has a word of advice for anyone else who wants to try this at home: "Just relax and enjoy it. And don't breath through your nose," he added with a laugh.