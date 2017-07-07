Brides often try to choose a bridesmaid dress their friends will wear again.

And one Overland Park, Kansas, former bridesmaid is doing just that -- years after the wedding.

When Tammi Sauer was married in 1995, her friend Heidi Mann was one of her bridesmaids. They've been friends since college at Kansas State University.

Tammi and her husband recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. So she posted to Facebook "These two 22-year-olds are celebrating 22 years of marriage! Hubba-hubba. :) (My apologies for those dresses, ladies.)"

To which, Heidi Mann responded: "What do you mean sorry about the dresses? I wear mine all the time."

Included in her post was a collage of her wearing the bridesmaid dress "all the time." Gardening, doing laundry, kicking back with a book and more.

"What it really comes down to is that I thought it would make Tammi laugh," Mann told ABC News. "It was making me laugh just thinking about it. So I did it. No real plan. Just me, the dress and my son taking a few pics. He was a trooper."

She said she didn't have a hard time tracking down the dress. "It was hanging in the back of my closet, along with the eight others."

"I laughed so hard I cried," Tammi Sauer told ABC News of the moment she saw the photos. "It was just about the best thing I have ever seen."