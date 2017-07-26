Disabled veteran surprised with new home, visit from Stephen Curry

"The View" welcomed an American hero to a new home specially adapted for his disability and surprised him with a visit from NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

Retired Navy Petty Officer, Second Class Tim Birckhead suffers from a progressive, incurable disease called hereditary neuropathy with liability to pressure palsy, which affects his sensory and motor nerves.

His mother, Gloria, stopped teaching to become his full-time caretaker. Many areas of their old house, including the front entrance, were difficult to navigate, if not completely inaccessible for Birckhead.

Over the course of a year, nonprofit organization Homes For Our Troops built the house from the ground up in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. Interiors were designed by lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse, with help from The Home Depot Foundation.

When discussing decorations for his "man cave" with Oosterhouse, Birckhead suggested putting up some gear from his favorite team, the Golden State Warriors.

During the final reveal, Birckhead was happy to see Stephen Curry's jersey on the wall and was completely overcome to see the point guard himself hiding in the new bathroom. Both Birckhead and his mother were at a loss for words.

"I'm just happy to be here with you guys," Curry said as he sat with the family. "Tim, you're a big inspiration to me. Now you got a new place to watch our games on TV!"

He added: "When I'm on the court now, I'll remember Tim's sitting in his man cave right now watching!"